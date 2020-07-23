Mask mandate now in effect for all of Ohio, here’s what you need to know

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The statewide mask mandate is officially in effect for Ohio.

Governor DeWine issued the order this week in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases and to help prevent further spread.

Masks were previously only required in counties that were classified as Level 3 under the newly launched Public Health Advisory Alert System.

“Wearing masks will make a difference. It will determine what our fall looks like. We want kids to go back to school, we want to see sports — to do that it’s very important that all Ohioans wear a mask,” DeWine said on Wednesday.

The mask order applies to those 10 years or older.

Masks must be worn:

At an indoor location that’s not a residence

Outdoors, when unable to keep 6 feet of social distance from those not in your household

When waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, including taxi, car service, private ride share

Exceptions:

Those with a medical condition or a disability or those communicating with someone with a disability

Those who are actively exercising or playing sports

Those who are officiants at religious services

Those who are actively involved in public safety

Those who are actively eating or drinking

The order will remain in effect until further notice.

People coming into Ohio from states reporting positive testing rates of 15 percent or higher are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. This applies to Ohio residents and people traveling here from other states, whether they traveled for business or vacation.

The current list of states under the travel advisory includes Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, South Carolina and Texas, as well as Puerto Rico. The list will be based on a seven-day rolling average and updated once a week.

