Mask mandate: Cleveland mayor issues order, Cuyahoga County likely next

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson signed an order Friday requiring masks in the City of Cleveland due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish says he will introduce a mask mandate to the County Council this week.

The next meeting is Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Cleveland’s mayor followed Ohio’s other metropolitan cities with the move.

Dayton, Columbus, and Cincinnati now have mask mandates along with other smaller cities in Ohio.

Cuyahoga County has been labeled a Level 3 public emergency, which means coronavirus is widespread in the area.

“Wearing a mask is a small sacrifice we can make to save lives and significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County.”

Cuyahoga county executive armond budish

That’s based on cases per capita, a sustained increase in new cases, sustained increase in ER visits, and sustained cases of outpatient visits.

The State of Ohio released a new color-coded system last week that identifies 7 areas of concern.

Cuyahoga County meets four of them.

“Cuyahoga County has been hit hard in recent weeks by an increase in COVID cases,” Budish said in a press release. “I am introducing this legislation to help protect all residents, especially our most vulnerable. Wearing a mask is a small sacrifice we can make to save lives and significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County.”

Ohio launches color-coded system for coronavirus risk in each county

Health Commissioner Terry Allan says he supports the measure.

“We know that wearing masks save lives and we are in full support of mandating masks – it is our only way to get through this crisis.”

Cleveland has 2,637 confirmed cases and 77 fatalities.

Cuyahoga County reports 5,484 cases and 310 deaths.

Gov. Mike DeWine pulled back on a mask mandate in May but applauded the measure as “the right move.”

