Mask mandate: Cleveland mayor issues order, Cuyahoga County likely next

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson signed an order Friday requiring masks in the City of Cleveland due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish says he will introduce a mask mandate to the County Council this week.

The next meeting is Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Cleveland’s mayor followed Ohio’s other metropolitan cities with the move.

Dayton, Columbus, and Cincinnati now have mask mandates along with other smaller cities in Ohio.

Cuyahoga County has been labeled a Level 3 public emergency, which means coronavirus is widespread in the area.

“Wearing a mask is a small sacrifice we can make to save lives and significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County.” Cuyahoga county executive armond budish

That’s based on cases per capita, a sustained increase in new cases, sustained increase in ER visits, and sustained cases of outpatient visits.

The State of Ohio released a new color-coded system last week that identifies 7 areas of concern.

Cuyahoga County meets four of them.

“Cuyahoga County has been hit hard in recent weeks by an increase in COVID cases,” Budish said in a press release. “I am introducing this legislation to help protect all residents, especially our most vulnerable. Wearing a mask is a small sacrifice we can make to save lives and significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County.”

Health Commissioner Terry Allan says he supports the measure.

“We know that wearing masks save lives and we are in full support of mandating masks – it is our only way to get through this crisis.”

Cleveland has 2,637 confirmed cases and 77 fatalities.

Cuyahoga County reports 5,484 cases and 310 deaths.

Gov. Mike DeWine pulled back on a mask mandate in May but applauded the measure as “the right move.”

This is the right move. With Cuyahoga County currenty at Alert Level 3, @CityofCleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s decision to mandate masks in public will make a real difference. https://t.co/PCAByXgHMJ — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 4, 2020