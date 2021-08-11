Maroon 5, headed to Blossom soon, requiring proof of COVID vaccination, negative test at shows

**Related Video Above: Live music returned to Blossom Music Center in May.**

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Those eager to see Maroon 5’s moves like Jagger at Blossom Music Center later this month are going to have to adhere to the band’s new COVID-19 policies to gain entry.

The Adam Levine-fronted act announced today that concertgoers either have to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test from the last 24 hours in order to attend certain tour stops.

Both the Aug. 26 Blossom show and the band’s Cincinnati stop are on that list.

“Thank you all for understanding this precaution,” the band said in statement. “We want our fans to stay safe and healthy and we really want to bring the show to all cities as planned!”

The band is not the first music act to change concert policies in recent weeks as the delta variant continues to spread across the county. Stevie Nicks has canceled her upcoming shows, Bonnaroo is requiring vaccines or tests for its festival and Jason Isbell is also calling on his fans to be vaccinated or show a negative test at his shows.

Find out more about Maroon 5 tickets at Blossom Music Center, located at 1145 West Steels Corners Road, right here.