Market Garden Brewery offers 10 cent beer to those vaccinated

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland has a sordid history with 10 cent beers.

But Market Garden Brewery is putting a positive spin on it by offering a 10 cent beer to those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The brewery, located in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, said it’s, “To celebrate the vaccine and better and brighter days that lie ahead.”

Just fill out the the form here and bring your completed COVID-19 vaccine certificate.

Limit one per guest, and ages 21 and over, of course.