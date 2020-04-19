Mark Wahlberg donates 1,100 tablets for COVID-19 patients to use while hospitalized

WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Mark Wahlberg attends the Netflix Premiere Spenser Confidential at Westwood Village Theatre on February 27, 2020 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Netflix)

DETROIT, Mich. (WJW) — Actor Mark Wahlberg is making sure patients recovering in the hospital from COVID-19 still have a way to see their families.

According to WNEM, he teamed up with Feldman Automotive in Detroit to donate 1,100 tablets to Beaumont Health system.

“It’s just a natural thing to be able to give, if we’re in a position to, but to really give thanks to all the brave men and women who are working there,” Mark Wahlberg said.

Jay Feldman of Feldman Automotive was also happy to help with the cause.

“I had just seen everybody on TV talking about how their loved ones are in the hospital and they can’t be with them and, I mean, you know, when you’re in the hospital, you’re in an emergency, you want to be surrounded by somebody,” Feldman told the news outlet.

Wahlberg said once the restrictions are lifted, he plans to visit the hospital staff in person.

“Once they say we can come there, I’m going to come there and give you guys a big hug and thank you in person,” he said.