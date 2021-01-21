Marc’s begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s news conference from Tuesday on coronavirus vaccines in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Marc’s began administering the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the Ohio Department of Health’s phase 1B on Tuesday.

Marc’s said the vaccine is available at 33 Marc’s Pharmacy locations in Northeast Ohio by appointment only and can be scheduled online. Residents 80 years and old are eligible to receive the first dose.

“Patients must meet the proper criteria to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Supplies are limited so we are unable to vaccinate people on a drop-in basis at this time,” the store chain said in a news release on Thursday.