‘March Against Mandates;’ Northeast Ohio healthcare workers protest vaccine requirements

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Healthcare workers who are fighting prohibit mandatory vaccinations are gathering today at the Miller Pavilion and plan to march to University Hospitals.

Front line workers from Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals plan to protest then “March Against Mandates” starting at noon.

Ohio House Bill 248, also known as Enact Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act, is currently pending in the House Health Committee. You can read the bill below:

Cleveland Clinic released a statement to FOX 8 that says:

“We understand that there are caregivers in our health system and in hospitals across the U.S. who oppose the COVID-19 vaccination requirements announced by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). However, these federal mandates are clear that healthcare workers must be fully vaccinated at hospitals regulated by CMS. As a health system, if we do not comply with the CMS vaccination requirements this would have a direct and extraordinary impact on our ability to care for patients, including potentially limiting critical health services we can offer. We value each of our caregivers and are proud that the majority of our caregivers are already vaccinated. We are strongly encouraging those who are not yet vaccinated to receive their vaccine as quickly as possible so they can continue helping us care for our community.”

A statement to FOX 8 from University Hospitals says:

Getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to protect against severe illness from COVID-19, including hospitalization and death, and to limit the spread to others. UH is required, as a provider of care to Medicare and Medicaid patients, to comply with the vaccine mandate issued by the federal government for health care providers. The overwhelming majority of our caregivers are vaccinated against COVID-19 and we encourage those who remain unvaccinated to receive their shots. Throughout this pandemic, our caregivers have continued to rise to the occasion to serve our community, our patients, and to take care of each other.

Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly under government rules that took effect earlier this month.