Maps show areas with the most and fewest coronavirus cases in Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is showing a new zip code map where the highest number of coronavirus cases are across the county.

There are 1,263 cases reported by Cuyahoga County and an additional 377 reported by the city of Cleveland.

In Cuyahoga County, CCBH tracks where people with coronavirus live.

They do not have data for where people contracted the virus.

Here are the zip codes with the highest number of cases:

44130

44133

44134

44105

44120

44118

44121

44124

44122

44128

44137

44146

According to the map legend, these are areas that have between 36 and 63 cases.

The map also indicates the areas with the fewest cases.

Here is a list:

44040

44117

44114

44115

44127

44141

44149

44017

44138

44116

44140

The map legend indicates those areas have under 10 cases.