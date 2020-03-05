Map: Coronavirus cases by state

CLEVELAND (WJW)– As coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, we are monitoring the cases here in the United States.

There are no confirmed cases in Ohio.

Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath, and can appear two to 14 days after exposure. The risk is higher among those who have traveled to area with widespread COVID-19, like China, Iran, Italy and South Korea.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said it’s very contagious and bit more dangerous than the flu. Like the flu, Acton said some people will get coronavirus without ever knowing.

Map based on CDC data from March 5, 2020. Updated daily.

More on coronavirus from the Centers for Disease Control here