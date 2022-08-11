(WJW) – Many Northeast Ohio counties still have a high spread of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new map Thursday that shows the community levels of coronavirus county-by-county.

Community levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The red counties include Cuyahoga, Lorain, Erie, Huron, Richland, Ashland, Sandusky, Trumbull and Mahoning. Ashland and Richland were the counties added this week.

According to the Ohio Hospital Association, there are 1,313 people who are being treated for COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals. That’s up from 1,275 people this time last week.