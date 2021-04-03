Man who spent $15K on Disney vacation reportedly arrested after refusing temperature check

ORLANDO, Fla. (WJW) — A tourist was arrested after he reportedly refused to get his temperature checked at Disney World. Temperature checks are mandatory for all guests as part of Disney’s coronavirus safety protocols.
According to the Orlando Sentential, the incident occurred on February 13.
Police reportedly confronted Kelly Sills, 47, of Louisiana, after he skipped the temperature check tent, refused to undergo screening, and wouldn’t leave the property when authorities asked him to.
The Washington Post reports that Sills argued with officials, asserting that he paid $15,000 for his vacation and therefore they couldn’t remove him from the property.
“I paid $15,000. You can’t trespass me for paying $15,000,” Sills reportedly said.
Sills was arrested and recently pleaded not guilty on a charge of trespassing, according to the Orlando Sentential. The newspaper says they contacted Sills’ attorney on Thursday, however, the lawyer refused to comment on the case.