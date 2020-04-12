Man uses bucket truck to see wife of 61 years at nursing home since visitors aren’t allowed

WATERTOWN, Mass. (CNN) — A Massachusetts husband went to new heights to see his wife face to face after coronavirus concerns separated them.

It was love at first sight for 88-year-old Nick Avtges and Marion. They’ve been together for 61 years and had four children: Suzanne, Michael, Nick Jr. and Chris.

“My parents have been the rock of our family. The way they’ve dealt with a lot of different situations,” said their daughter Suzanne.

In 1988, they lost their son Michael, a football star in high school and college, to leukemia.

Marion is now in a nursing home and hasn’t been able to see Nick for the last month due to coronavirus concerns.

That all changed this week thanks to a tree company volunteering their services. They helped hoist Nick up into a bucket truck outside Marion’s window.

“I asked my wife Marion, how much do you love me and she said, more than you will know,” said Nick.

His family says it was an emotional moment as they two saw each other.

“When he got up top there, you know they kind of put their hands on the screen of the window. At that point I kind of teared up,” said one of their sons.

Nick said the secret to 61 years of marriage is love.