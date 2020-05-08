Man recovering from coronavirus praises nurses at Hillcrest Hospital

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– For a person in the hospital fighting coronavirus, it can be a lonely time because families can’t be there with them. But a Maple Heights man said the nurses at Hillcrest Hospital became his family.

Michael Beaman was gravely ill when he was hospitalized on March 19. He spent almost a month in intensive care, including 16 days on a ventilator.

Beaman said the entire staff was the best, including three nurses who went above and beyond. Alexa, Tiffany and Keke helped him get through a very difficult time, he said.

The women said they’re happy that Beaman is on the mend.

“I was just in there, sitting by his side, talking about life, taking his mind off of everything and trying to keep him at ease. And tell him that everything was going to be OK,” Tiffany Reidling said.

Beaman said it may be a few more months until he’s off oxygen. When he can leave his house again and it’s safe, he wants to thank the staff at Hillcrest personally.