Man cited with disorderly conduct after smacking hand of Texas judge who mandated face masks

SAN ANTONIO (AP/WJW) — Officials say a 47-year-old Texas man has been cited for disorderly conduct after he allegedly smacked the hand of a San Antonio-area official who was trying to persuade him to put on a face covering.

Terry Toller turned himself into the Bexar County Sheriff’s office Thursday after he was accused of striking the hand of County Judge Nelson Wolff.

Wolff recently issued an order that requires businesses to develop a policy for employees and customers to wear face coverings.

According to our sister station KXAN, Wolff was in the checkout line at a Lowe’s on Wednesday.

Toller was behind him in line, not wearing a mask. The cashier asked him to put on a mask, which upset Toller.

Wolff reportedly tried to hand Toller his business card to chat more about the mask order, but instead Toller smacked it out of the judge’s hand.

“Soon thereafter, Judge Wolff was actually able to call me on the phone and put me on speaker phone. And I could hear this suspect berating the judge,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told KXAN. “He knew exactly who he was. Knew exactly who he was dealing with and he knew he was in violation of the judge’s order.”

Prosecutors say Toller was taken into custody on a charge of assault on a public servant, but that was dropped to the misdemeanor.

Toller’s lawyer says he never touched Wolff and the case was overblown.