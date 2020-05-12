1  of  4
Malls and retail stores to open today for first time in weeks. Here's what will be different… Reopening dates announced for Ohio restaurants, hair salons and barbershops
Malley’s reopens Brookpark Road and Mentor locations

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Malley’s Chocolates reopened two of its locations on Tuesday, as many other retailers across Ohio opened their doors for the first time since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The chocolate shop’s stores on Brookpark Road in Cleveland and on Mentor Avenue in Mentor welcomed back customers. More stores will be opening in the coming days, Malley’s said.

Last month, right before the Easter rush, Malley’s laid off 300 retail and factory employees.

“Even though we used the term layoff, it’s really furloughed. We just wanted to make sure we weren’t impeding somebody from getting unemployment, but we have full intentions of bringing back everybody once we can get back to our operation capacity and speed,” Mike Malley told FOX 8 in April.

