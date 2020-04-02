Malley’s Chocolates lays off 300 employees due to coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- With Easter just about 10 days away, a closed sign on the door of Malley's Chocolates is probably the last thing you would expect.

Right now, the stores would be fairly busy with people stocking up on candy, Easter baskets and lots and lots of chocolate.

But COVID-19 is making this venerable Cleveland business close during what should be one of its busiest time of the year

"Yeah, we've been in business for 85 years and this is the first time we've had to do something like this. It's a tough call but my sibling, partners and I believe we made the right decision," said Mike Malley of Malley's Chocolates.

Malley says they laid off 300 employees both in the retail and factory locations because it was the best way to keep them safe from COVID-19 for right now.

"Even though we used the term lay off, it's really furloughed. We just wanted to make sure we weren't impeding somebody from getting unemployment, but we have full intentions of bringing back everybody once we can get back to our operation capacity and speed," he explained.

Thousands of other Ohio businesses have also been forced to make the same hard choices when it comes to their employees and dealing with COVID-19

According to the Department of Job and Family Services, jobless claims in Ohio were at more than 468,000 people over just the past two weeks, with more than 272,000 people filing just last week.

To give you a perspective, for all of 2019, there were only 364,000 jobless claims.

Mike Malley says they’re working very hard to fill all the remaining Easter orders that are in their system, but with a skeleton crew on hand, he says the pace has been crazy.

"If you've got an order in the house, we're behind; I'll admit that, but we're doing everything we can to fulfill the order and get candy to customers by Easter," he said.

He also said they had to temporarily shut down their website due to the demand. He hopes to get it back up soon and will try to fill orders out of remaining stock.