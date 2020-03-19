Makers of ‘Angel Soft’ and ‘Quilted Northern’ working to keep up with toilet paper demand

Georgia-Pacific is working to keep up with the toilet paper demand across the country.

Right now, many stores have dwindling supplies or are completely sold out as more shoppers rush to stock up on supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our employees continue to make and ship out inventory as quickly as possible and production is going smoothly,” the company said in an open letter.

Georgia-Pacific is the creator of brands like Angel Soft, Quilted Northern and Brawny.

“We have chosen to ship all product directly to our retail partners for now, as this is the fastest way to get as many packages into consumers’ hands as possible,” the company noted.

Consumers are urged not to buy more toilet paper then they need.

Georgia Pacific offered the following advice:

In case it’s helpful, you can use the below math as a starting point to figure out how much TP you and your family might need in the next month. We calculated these numbers using a combination of U.S. Census data, IRI panel data and our own calculations.



A two-person household staying home 24/7 will typically go through about 9 Double Rolls (or 5 Mega Rolls) in two weeks.



Finally, we’ve recently received questions from consumers asking if they can use Brawny or Sparkle paper towels as a toilet paper replacement. We want to reiterate that we do not recommend using paper towels as toilet paper, as they are not designed to be flushed.