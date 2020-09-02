Madison Local Schools reports a student tested positive for coronavirus but says no others exposed at school

MADISON, Ohio (WJW) – The Madison Local School District says a student has tested positive for coronavirus.

They say they’ve notified families in the class, but that according to CDC guidelines, none of them will need to be quarantined.

According to the district, all the students were following the appropriate safety guidelines.

The Lake County General Health District has been notified and is advising them.

The Ohio Department of Health reports Lake County has 1,328 total coronavirus cases, as of Tuesday’s update.

