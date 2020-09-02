MADISON, Ohio (WJW) – The Madison Local School District says a student has tested positive for coronavirus.
They say they’ve notified families in the class, but that according to CDC guidelines, none of them will need to be quarantined.
According to the district, all the students were following the appropriate safety guidelines.
The Lake County General Health District has been notified and is advising them.
The Ohio Department of Health reports Lake County has 1,328 total coronavirus cases, as of Tuesday’s update.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Madison Local Schools reports a student tested positive for coronavirus but says no others exposed at school
- Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin to ‘Dancing With the Stars’
- How to preserve garden herbs + a delicious Herb Crusted Pork Chop recipe
- The NFL will add social justice messages to the field, Roger Goodell says
- Left behind because of Covid-19, a tiny dog travels 10,000 miles to rejoin her owners