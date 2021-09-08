Madison Local Schools go remote due to COVID cases in staff and students

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Madison Local Schools superintendent announced Tuesday that students at the high school and middle school would be learning remotely due to COVID-19 and other illnesses in the classroom.

“As a result of these illnesses, staffing issues, and difficulty in finding substitutes, Madison Comprehensive High School and Madison Middle School will be moving to remote learning for a one week period beginning Thursday, September 9th through Wednesday, September 15th,” Superintendent Rob Peterson wrote in a letter to parents.

They will keep athletics and extracurriculars during the remote learning period.

They’re asking families to follow new policies including:

Any student identified as a household close contact should quarantine Any student identified as a close contact must wear a mask at school during the quarantine period

The superintendent says they hope the implementation of the new protocols will help keep students and staff healthy.

The schools will continue to provide meals to students during this period.