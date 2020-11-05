Madison High School in Mansfield switches to remote learning after COVID-19 spike

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW)– An entire high school in Mansfield will switch from in-person to remote learning for one week beginning Friday after an increase in coronavirus cases.

Madison Local School District superintendent Rob Peterson said the change impacts about 800 students at Madison High School.

“We’ve had a spike in staff illness, some of which is COVID related and as a result of that and in concern of the direction that, we’re heading we decided to move to remote learning for our high school students,” Peterson said.

The district does not report the amount of COVID-19 cases on its website. Notification letters about cases are posted.

Peterson said last week one coronavirus case resulted in the quarantine of 50 students. He said 10 staff members are also out.

“We’re up into double figures and just getting concerned that that number is being added to almost daily and want to get that under control at this point,” Peterson said.

The district continues to work closely with Richland Public Health, where Courtney Dill, the public health nursing supervisor, said cases continue to rise in the county.

“We’re definitely seeing an uptick in numbers the trend is we are seeing record cases currently in our jurisdiction in our county,” she said.

One of the biggest challenges facing schools is making sure parents do no send children who are sick to school in-person.

“What we do see in kids sometimes their presentation of COVID actually very much mimics that of a common cold,” Dill said. “The inclination is to go ahead and send their children to school only to find out in subsequent days actually they were positive for COVID.”

The superintendent said they did not see any coronavirus cases in the district until October.

“At this point at our high school, it’s kind of gotten to the unavoidable point,” Peterson said.

He said students are expected to return to their high school classroom Nov. 16 depending on the safety of situation leading up to the return date.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: