Madison High School closed; 2 positive COVID cases, 250 in quarantine

MADISON, Ohio (WJW) — Madison High School is closed for today due to COVID.

Superintendent Angela Smith confirmed to FOX 8 there are two positive COVID cases and 250 are in quarantine.

Smith says that only the high school is closed.

All Madison high school teachers will be on campus as usual.

The varsity football game against Perry in Lake County is still on and no quarantined person from either side will attend or participate in tonight’s game, according to Perry’s athletic director, TJ Rockwell.