Macedonia woman shares COVID-19 experience: “Think positive and say ‘I am going to live'”

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) – In 2017, a Macedonia woman and her family made headlines when they said they forgave the man that murdered their father, Robert Godwin.

Now, Tonya R. Godwin-Baines is hoping to help others who have coronavirus.

“I do have a lot of congestion so I laid my hand on my nose and said, ‘God heal this,’” Godwin-Baines said, who is home recovering from the virus.

She and another family member tested positive. Her husband and another daughter do not have COVID-19.

“I want people to realize COVID-19 is not a death sentence, it’s not. You have to be positive and think positive and say, ‘I am going to live and picture yourself hugging your loved ones,’” Godwin-Baines said.

She added her symptoms were different than what she expected.

“I didn’t have that real bad cough or shortness of breath,” Godwin-Baines said. “It was just like a cough and a low-grade fever, like 99.8. But the cough was different in that you had to cough, it was like an itch or tickle in the back of your throat.”

She said she has been following the state’s stay-at-home order and was not leaving her house.

“I feel that (Ohio Department of Health Director) Dr. Acton is doing a great job with telling people to stay at home,” Godwin-Baines said. “Because when the department of health called me and asked me who I had been around, it was absolutely nobody.”

She is now doing better and on her second day with no fever. She said it has been difficult because she couldn’t celebrate her anniversary with her husband. She said they are staying in separate rooms in the home until she tests negative.

“I keep praying and I know I will get better,” Godwin-Baines said.

