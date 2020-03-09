MAC Tournament moving forward as scheduled amid coronavirus concerns

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Mid-American Conference officials addressed concerns about coronavirus during the MAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament in Cleveland.

There are three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Cuyahoga County, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health said on Monday. The three people, ages 54 to 56, recently traveled to Egypt and Washington D.C.

“We are working collaboratively with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), our local and state health and governmental officials, along with our partners the Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse regarding public safety for all our student-athletes, coaches and fans for this week’s MAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments,” a MAC spokesman said on Monday.

“We are proceeding as planned with our tournament and currently moving forward as scheduled. As a reminder the CDC has encouraged traditional precautionary prevention measures and guidelines. We will continue to monitor this situation on a daily basis.”

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is providing more hand sanitizer inside the arena, and additional cleaning and sanitation processes. Staff encourages fans to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid close contact with sick people and stay home when you are sick.

The latest information from the Ohio Department of Health on coronavirus here