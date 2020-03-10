MAC Tournament in Cleveland closed to general public over coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The Mid-American Conference announced the men's and women's basketball tournaments this week at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be closed to the general public.

The tournaments will go on as scheduled from March 11 to March 14. Only credentialed institutional personnel, student-athlete family members, credentialed media, television and radio crews, and official team party members will be permitted to attend.

This change follows the recommendation from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine earlier on Tuesday to hold indoor sporting events without spectators because of coronavirus.

“The safety of all is our greatest concern. Since January, I have stated that any decision would follow the advice of state governmental officials and medical professionals. Following the feedback we received today we have taken this action which is in alignment with the recommendation of Governor DeWine,” said Mid-American Conference Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher.

All tickets for the MAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments will be refunded in the form of a credit towards next year’s tournament or a full refund. All ticketholders will receive an email with further instructions regarding next steps to receiving credit or refund. Beginning Wednesday during regular business hours, fans can contact their respective athletic departments or the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse box office at 216)-420-2200.