Lysol and Clorox wipes won’t be fully stocked on store shelves until summer, experts say

If you’ve been routinely looking for items like toilet paper, cleaning wipes and hand sanitizer but can never seem to find any, you’re not alone. Many Americans are experiencing the same struggle, and it’s expected to continue for a while.

According to Business Insider, experts say those household products won’t be fully stocked on store shelves again until summertime. However, a specific date was not provided.

Patrick Penfield, who is a supply chain management professor at Syracuse University, said toilet paper is starting to reappear in small quantities. Whereas Clorox and Lysol wipes are harder to come by due to the manufacturing process, which involves shipping chemicals from China.

“You’re talking about a pretty complicated supply chain, and so it’s very difficult to be able to ramp up and produce,” Penfield told the news outlet. “The other issue you have is capacity. So even if they were able to get the ingredients, it doesn’t necessarily mean they have the capacity to produce more products.”

He said many manufacturers are also being cautious with how much product they make since the current demand will eventually subside and go back to normal.

Consumers are encouraged to only buy what they need right now and avoid stockpiling.