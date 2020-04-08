Lupus patient told by pharmacy that she may not get full quantity of medication ‘due to supply issue’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Jill Robertson of Geauga County says she was stunned to receive a letter stating her pharmacy might not have a full quantity of hydroxychloroquine, a medication she takes twice a day for Lupus.

“It started as wrist pain, arm pain, shoulder pain and then I could barely walk and then it was discovered that I had Lupus,” said Robertson about her autoimmune disease.

President Trump recently embraced hydroxychloroquine as a possible aid to coronavirus patients and encouraged it’s use although it has not been FDA approved in connection to treating COVID-19 patients.

Robertson is a breast cancer survivor and says she’s taken the medication successfully for about three years.

Last week, Humana Pharmacy sent her a letter stating hydroxychloroquine may no longer be available due to a supply issue and they might not have a full quantity in stock.

“So when I got that letter I was like oh my God this is bad and I started counting my pills,” said Robertson.

A Humana Pharmacy spokesperson says they have updated their policy in response to the FDA shortage announced March 31 and issued this statement:

“Subject to available supply, this means that our customers previously taking the medication will receive a maximum 30-day supply of the drug, instead of the 90-day supply typical for refills prior to the onset of the pandemic.”

Robertson says she takes 200 mg pills twice a day and even tried cutting back prior to the pandemic with little success.

“God only knows what would happen if I didn’t take it at all,” she said.

According to a CVS spokesperson, they are also closely monitoring the situation are working to ensure they can continue filling prescriptions for pharmacy patients.

“We’re also balancing the growing interest in off-label use of certain prescription medications to treat COVID-19 pneumonia with the ongoing needs of patients and members who are prescribed these drugs to help manage chronic conditions such as lupus, HIV, rheumatoid arthritis and asthma. Our goal is to limit stockpiling of medication that could result in future shortages and gaps in care.”

In some states, CVS Pharmacy is limiting dispensing for COVID-19 treatment to a 10-day supply with no refills.

A Walgreens spokespersons states they have an adequate supply of the medication but are issuing new guidelines regarding chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine for existing and new patients who do not have a prior history of use.

The guidelines include a 14 day supply limit for new prescriptions, all active 90 day prescriptions should be limited to 30 days and 30 day supply limit for refill or prescriptions with a previous history of use.

Robertson says she does not want to risk the return of painful symptoms by switching to a different medication or reducing her current prescription.

“It hasn’t even actually been proven that it’s helping people with the coronavirus,” said Robertson. “I don’t want to try one of these other medications. To experiment with me? Why should I when I know?”