Lowe’s announces new store hours, customer limit protocol due to coronavirus

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK – MARCH 16: An image of the sign for Lowe’s as photographed on March 16,2020 in Farmingdale, New York . (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(WJW) — Lowe’s is the latest company to announce changes in its stores across the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release, Lowe’s said the following additional actions are being taken to “further protect and provide for both our associates and customers during this unprecedented time”:

Temporarily increasing wages by $2 an hour for every full-time, part-time and seasonal hourly store, contact center and supply chain associates for hours they work throughout the month of April in the U.S. and Canada.

Closing all stores at 7 p.m. daily to ensure additional time to replenish essential products and thoroughly clean and sanitize our stores daily.

Making masks and gloves available to all associates in the workplace who want them. As previously shared, all N95 medical masks were placed on a stop sale and are being donated to hospitals to protect frontline healthcare workers, along with other personal protective equipment for first responders in our communities.

Developed an app to implement a new customer limit protocol, available now on associates' handheld devices. Each store manager can now monitor foot traffic and limit entrance based on CDC and local guidelines.

Enhancing our social distancing protocols by adding dedicated social distancing ambassadors who will be responsible for monitoring customer flow in our garden centers and front-end areas and enforce customer limits to allow proper social distancing.

Made substantial updates to our store floor layouts to further support the CDC's guidelines for social distancing, such as opening up aisle space by removing displays. These changes will make it easier for both associates and customers to get the items they need quickly and safely. Specific examples include: Removed product from the main aisle to help maintain safe distance. Removed racking and tables in other aisles to open up space. Expanded the area for customers leveraging our Buy Online, Pick Up In Store option or making a return Added floor markers spaced 6-feet apart to help guide customers

to further support the CDC’s guidelines for social distancing, such as opening up aisle space by removing displays. These changes will make it easier for both associates and customers to get the items they need quickly and safely. Specific examples include:

Installed customized Plexiglass shields at all points of sale to protect our cashiers and customer service associates working the return desk, one of the first retailers to do so.

Increased third-party cleaning shifts to provide incremental cleaning in our stores, beyond already enhanced daily cleaning efforts.

Shipped an additional 10,000 truckloads of essential products during this period to replenish our stores.

Stores all over the country have made changes and, in some cases, adjusted hours to keep everyone safe.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a new stay-at-home order Thursday to take effect next week until May 1.

One of the requirements in it: “Essential businesses must determine and enforce a maximum number of customers allowed in a store at one time. These businesses must ensure that people waiting to enter the stores maintain safe social distancing.”

