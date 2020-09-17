Loudonville-Perrysville school staff member tests positive for coronavirus

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village Schools report a staff member has tested positive for coronavirus.

The school published an update Wednesday confirming the positive test.

They say they were contacted by the Ashland County Health Department.

The district says the response is being managed by the health department.

Ashland County has 206 cases, according to the most recent data from the Ohio Department of Health.

Four people there have died, ODH data shows.

