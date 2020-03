LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– Multiple law enforcement sources told FOX 8 that a Lorain police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The name of the officer is not being released and it’s not known if any other officers are in quarantine.

According to the Lorain County Public Health, there are now three confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county.

The health department said if people develop symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath, they should call their health care provider right away.