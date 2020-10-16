Lorain health department warns of rising coronavirus cases in children

Editor’s Note: The video above is Gov. DeWine talking about the increase in coronavirus cases.

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain County Public Health department says it is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases in children and teenagers.

The positive cases are in the last two weeks, LCPH reports.

“So far, COVID-19 cases in school-age children have not resulted in the virus spreading through the schools,” says LCPH Health Commissioner Dave Covell, RS, MPH. “Schools, teachers and coaches are doing a great job keeping as many barriers as possible between students and the virus. Before and after school, however, some young people are letting their guard down.”

The health department says a few recent cases are from sleepovers, unmasked carpools, and sharing water bottles.

The Ohio Department of Health lists 25 total coronavirus student cases in Lorain County schools.

ODH says there have been 132 coronavirus cases in the county in kids under 17 since the state began tracking the data in March.