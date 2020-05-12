Lorain couple does coronavirus photo shoot after wedding day postponed

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– The coronavirus pandemic is causing headaches for grooms and brides-to-be, but one couple is dealing with the situation with a sense of humor.

Antwan Steele and Jena Pallardy, of Lorain, were supposed to get married on Saturday and had to postpone. Instead, they did a coronavirus photo shoot in Tappan Square Park in Oberlin on what should have been their wedding day.

“As you can see, we all made the best of the situation and they still got to get out of the house for a bit on their day,” said photographer Desiree Orosz-Fender.

The couple donned their masks, played with toilet paper and did a toast with Corona. (Note: No public consumption of alcohol was involved in the photo shoot. The caps are still on the bottles.)

Steele and Pallardy rescheduled their wedding for November. Best wishes to the happy couple.