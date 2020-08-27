Lorain County remains red for coronavirus risk

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Lorain County stayed in Level 3, or the red level, of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System for another week.

The color-coded system measures a county’s risk for coronavirus. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the latest map on Thursday. There are six counties in the red level: Erie, Lorain, Lucas, Mercer, Montgomery and Preble.

DeWine said Lorain County is making progress and the number of cases pet capita is dropping.

Cuyahoga County remained at the orange level for the second week since the system was introduced two months ago.

We’re down to 6 red counties, the lowest # of red counties & smallest # of Ohioans living in red counties, since starting the alert system.



Newly Red Since Last Week

⬆Montgomery



Continuing at Red:

↔Erie

↔Lorain

↔Lucas

↔Mercer

↔Preble pic.twitter.com/gYwhThoaNV — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 27, 2020

The Ohio Public Health Advisory System examines the following factors: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings, sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 outpatient visits including telehealth, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit occupancy.

Yellow or Level One: County has triggered zero or one of the indicators.

Orange or Level Two: County has triggered two or three indicators.

Red or Level Three: County has triggered four or five indicators.

Purple or Level Four: County has triggered six or seven indicators.

