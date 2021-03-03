Lorain County Public Health expanding COVID-19 vaccine registration

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — On Thursday, the number of people in Ohio eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 increases. As a result, local health departments are expanding the way people can set up appointments.

“Now that we are getting more vaccines, we are able to set up clinics further in advance,” said Lorain County Public Health Commissioner David Covell.

Starting Friday, Lorain County Public Health will launch a new online registration form in which eligible residents can choose the clinic they want based on what suits people best.

“You can pick your location, your timing, whatever time is better for you,” said Covell.

Update on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout from Lorain County Health Commissioner Dave Covell. #COVID19Vaccine #LorainCounty pic.twitter.com/5xvyLcuUXH — LorainCoHealth (@LorainCoHealth) March 3, 2021

According to Covell, the previous link has been offline since Friday so people already on the list can sign up on the new one.

“Next week, we will have 5,000 doses so we will be able to vaccinate 5,000 people. Farther down the road, people will be able to choose the vaccine they prefer,” added Covell.

Right now, the health department has a couple hundred doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

However, Covell says those doses are allocated to shut-in residents and hard-to-reach populations.

“People who can’t come to our clinics and we need to take the vaccine to them. Johnson and Johnson is a lot easier to move. That is how we will use it in the beginning and then we will open it up to everyone in the group,” said Covell.

The Lake County General Health District is also expanding its vaccine appointment scheduling.

On Friday mornings, vaccine appointments for the following week will be available in their Armor-Vax scheduling systems.

Notice of the clinics will be posted on their social media sites.