Lorain County inmates get COVID shots at vaccine clinic

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Dozens of inmates at the Lorain County Jail have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The sheriff’s office along with the county health department held a vaccine clinic on Wednesday for the inmates.

48 inmates got their shots. They were able to choose either the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccinations.

The health department will return to the jail in a few weeks to administer second doses and offer vaccines for other inmates who would like to get the coronavirus shot.