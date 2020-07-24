Lorain County Fair officials hold news conference

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW)– The Lorain County Fair responded to calls for its cancellation amid the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference on Friday.

Fair Board President Kim Meyers said they worked with the Lorain County Health Department to hold a safe fair, and are following the recommendations from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Centers for Disease Control.

The fair reduced the number of people permitted in the grandstand from 6,000 to 2,500. It also cut the campground capacity by 30 percent. All vendors, except those working on the grill, must wear masks and gloves. There will be no communal condiments at food stands and there will be hand sanitizer throughout.

“It is worth it? Is the fair worth it? We think for the 4H kids and their families it is,” Meyers said. He also said this is an opportunity for vendors, who were hit hard financially by the COVID-19 shutdown, to make money.

Meyers said the fair board was blindsided by a letter from Wellington Village Mayor Hans Schneider calling on the event to be canceled. The Lorain County commissioners also asked the fair board to cancel.

“If this isn’t political, I don’t know what is,” Meyers said.

He said the mayor and the commissioners don’t want to hear what the fair board has to say, and they want to scare people away. He said the science is in the fair’s favor.

Meijer, a sponsor, pulled out of the fair over the sale of Confederate memorabilia, saying “The Confederate flag is inconsistent with our company values.”

Meyers said banning the Confederate flag would be a violation of free speech. The primary vendor who sells the flags has been coming to the fair for 40 years. He will not be making the trip this year, according to Meyers.

The Lorain County Fair runs from Aug. 23 to Aug. 30 at the fairgrounds in Wellington.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: