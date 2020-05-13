Lorain County Community College creates giant flag display shaped like a graduation cap

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain County Community College is honoring its graduates with an amazing display featuring thousands of flags shaped like a graduation cap.

“The 47,000 marking flags each represent an LCCC graduate. One square, identified by yellow flags, represents the end of the tassel within the design and has an additional 2,185 flags – one flag for each graduate of the class of 2020,” the school explained.

LCCC, like many others here in Ohio, had to make changes to its graduation ceremony in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, students will graduate virtually on May 16.

The flag display is located at the Elyria campus and will be up until June 1. Students are invited to stop by and take photos. They will also see their names listed on boards nearby.

“The spirit behind this display is to show our graduates, their friends and families, and our entire community that while we are celebrating this milestone occasion physically apart, the class of 2020 is united as LCCC graduates today and alumni forever,” said Dr. Marcia Ballinger, President of LCCC.

The school plans to continue celebrating the class of 2020 throughout the month.

