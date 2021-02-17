Lorain County acts fast to use COVID-19 vaccines after snow cancels clinic

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)- When heavy snowfall forced Lorain County Public Health to cancel their vaccine clinic Tuesday, a small team quickly took action to use up more than 100 doses of COVID-19 vaccines before expiration.

“We had 10 people calling hundreds of people to get to that 120 mark so it takes a lot of effort by us,” said health commissioner Dave Covell.

No doses went to waste, a credit to their “no waste” policy.

“We just go to our website and look at whoever is next in line and we start calling them one by one,” he said. “‘Hey, is there any chance at the last minute you could get out here today?'”

Covell said the list is simply the people who are eligible for a shot and who have already signed up for one with Lorain County Public Health.

“People have gotten confused that it’s some kind of secret list that’s held in my office,” Covell said. “It’s really not. We utilize the people that are on our list whenever there’s a no waste scenario, and we just start going down and calling that whole list.”

A make-up clinic for second doses was held on Wednesday with more scheduled for later this week.

During a typical clinic, Covell said they can vaccinate between 500 to 1,000 people, but it all depends on vaccine supply.

“We get about 2,000 doses per week and we have 50,000 people over the age of 65 in Lorain County so you can imagine we’re still behind in terms of the amount of vaccine we get,” Covell said.

Lorain County Public Health vaccinated 11,000 people, of that group 2,000 received a second dose. Covell said his goal is to vaccinate everyone over the age of 65 by April.

“We’re on our way back it’s just a matter of time, hang on a little longer,” he said.