Lorain City Schools to test sample of students for COVID-19 as part of reopening efforts

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Amid a growing push for coronavirus testing in Northeast Ohio schools, the Lorain City School District is moving forward with plans to test a sample of students to guide its health and reopening efforts.

The district — currently teaching remotely — announced it is implementing a testing program with help from Mercy Health, a local university and health officials as it moves toward Phase 2 of its reopening plan, which includes in-person learning.

“If we want to have a good understanding with a 95 percent confidence level of what’s happening throughout our school district, we need to test 350-370 [students],” superintendent Dr. Jeff Graham toward school board members at a meeting Monday.

He said the district’s plans call for testing a sample of at least 350 students weekly on an opt-in basis. Testing will be mandatory for participants in close-proximity extracurricular activities starting as soon as this week.

“From that we’ll have an understanding of what’s going on. It will allow us to test our mitigation strategies,” Graham said.

It comes amid a growing push for more testing in schools as cases rise. Several Cleveland-area faith leaders who are part of the Greater Cleveland Congregations called for more school-related testing Wednesday.

Some districts are struggling to make that a reality.

“That certainly has hamstrung our ability to really know the scope of what’s going on,” Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools superintendent Steve Thompson told reporters Tuesday.

The Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools closed for in-person learning this week after about a dozen coronavirus cases in its schools.

“I could make things a whole lot cleaner if I had access to testing, rapid testing,” Thompson said.

Graham said Lorain was able to secure testing with help from community partners, and the $85 cost per test will largely be paid for with proceeds from an anonymous donor.

“The whole idea is to make sure we’re protecting people but also being proactive in making sure we’re addressing what our reality is,” Graham said.

The district said testing will be a key factor in transitioning from remote to in-person learning. The Lorain City Schools have not yet announced a date for entering phase 2, but the district said it will give at least four weeks advance notice.

