Lorain and Lake Counties moved to watch list for level purple on state’s coronavirus advisory map

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain County Public Health got the news Thursday afternoon that the county was being placed on the Level 4 purple alert watch list.

“We’ve had 1700 cases in the last two weeks. We are averaging 150 cases a day,” said health commissioner Dave Covell.

Lorain County has over 5,000 confirmed cases and 88 deaths with hospitals continuing to fill up.

“If all the beds are filled with people with Covid, what happens if you are in a car accident? What happens if your child flips over their bicycle?” said Covell.

We also have 3 other counties that are meeting as many indicators as Franklin. Since this is their first week meeting those indicators, they move to watch list status:



Lake, Lorain, Montgomery



If trends continue, they could join Franklin as purple next week. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 19, 2020

Lake County is also at risk of moving to level 4.

According to health commissioner Ron Graham, Lake County also has the third highest incidence rate in the state.

“To have these kinds of numbers is devastating. It’s frustrating that it’s community spread,” said Graham.

Graham says hospitals in the area are 80 percent full.

The health district is asking people to stay home, only leave home if necessary, and avoid hosting any social or family get-togethers in the next couple months.

