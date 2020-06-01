Looking for a job? Find it on FOX8.com

1  of  4
(WJW) The coronavirus pandemic has cost more than a million people in Ohio their jobs as COVID-19 forced businesses to close or cut their staff.

Last week, Ohio’s unemployment rate hit 16.8%, the highest since the state’s current record-keeping system was developed almost 50 years ago.

Thankfully, for those looking for employment, there are jobs available.

FOX 8 News has teamed up with Jobserve to help match people with employers who want to hire them.

FOX 8’s Roosevelt Leftwich has more on the service in the video above.

