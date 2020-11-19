Long lines for Cleveland food bank ahead of Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND (WJW)– There were long lines for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank distribution Thursday afternoon.

It ran from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Municipal Parking Lot on South Marginal Road in Cleveland.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank said it expects this to be its largest distribution of the year as Thanksgiving approaches. At the most-recent event, the food bank helped more than 2,800 families.

The number of people in the country seeking unemployment benefits rose last to 742,000. It’s the first increase in five weeks as coronavirus cases continue to spike.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: