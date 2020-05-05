Locally-owned Cleveland grocery thriving during pandemic as customers shop small

CLEVELAND (WJW)- Inside K and K Portage Market in Cleveland, there’s a constant rhythm of packing orders for customers.

“We’ve been able to keep everybody working, we’ve hired a few new people and were doing great.”

Standing behind the counter, Jerry Kolar Jr., the co-owner of the small family market, said business had doubled since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. A trend he said he’s noticed with other small grocery stores.

As demand has increased so has the amount of employees, Kolar said he’s hired several who used to work at restaurants.

“We’ve been here for 48 years our customers have been very very loyal to us,” he said.

As good as things have been, Kolar said he is noticing a change.

“Up until this week we’ve been able to fully fill and find plenty of product. This week has been a challenge. We’re starting to see now some of the local suppliers are in a pinch they’re having a hard time trying to find animals,” Kolar said.

Ty Higgins of the Ohio Farm Bureau said nearly every aspect of Ohio agriculture has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Farmers have seen major disruptions to their marketing channels, which has resulted in a lack of cash flow in an already down farm economy,” Higgins said.

Coronavirus outbreaks have shut down or slowed production at several large meat processing plants nationwide.

The rising demand for product has impacted grocery stores and fast food chains, some have begun temporarily limiting menus or the amount of meat purchases.

“What we’ve seen the last week is we’ve seen customers hoarding buying more than what they need. They’re panic buying, they’re getting scared,” Kolar said.

Kolar said he’s grateful for the continued support of customers.

As the supply chain works to rebound, the Ohio Farm Bureau said it’s bending, but not broken.

