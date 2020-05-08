Local woman shocked to find stimulus check in mail for her father who had passed away

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) — Sandy Ranck has very fond memories of her father, Bob Halman, who passed away last June.

But when she received a stimulus check in the mail for him this spring from the federal government, she was shocked.

“This is upsetting,” she says. “The check is even marked as ‘deceased’.’”

Worse, she says her dad, who was a World War II veteran, would want to make sure “the money made it to someone who needs it.”

The Treasury Department sent out millions of stimulus checks amid the coronavirus pandemic based off of 2018 or 2019 tax returns.

So it is possible that a large number of checks went to people who are now dead.

And while President Donald Trump has said those checks should be returned, tax experts say it is unclear if the government can force people to do so.

The IRS has an informational page that shows where people should mail back checks if they shouldn’t have received one. But that page does not say returning checks sent to people who are deceased is required by law.

At least some of the envelopes that contain stimulus checks have a box on the front of the envelope that you can check off if the person is dead, and then just return the check back in the mail in that original envelope.

Knowing that her father would want the money returned, Sandy has tried to do so. But the IRS help lines are not being answered due to a staffing shortage caused by the pandemic.

“I’ve tried to research what to do and it’s difficult to get an answer,” she said.

Sandy said she will keep trying, knowing that’s what her dad would have wanted, never thinking before that it would be so hard to send the government money.

