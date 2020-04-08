Local woman recalls being stranded on cruise ship after four elderly passengers died

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — It was story that made national headlines: Four elderly passengers dead onboard a Holland America cruise ship.

The cause of death for two of the victims was COVID-19.

Lynn Remly of Boston Heights was one of the fellow passengers onboard.

“A friend of mine who is a retired nurse said well there’s only one case in South America and that’s in Brazil, I wasn’t going anywhere near Brazil. So, having made all of of my preparations, I just decided to go,” said Remly.

A decision the 77-year old retired professor now regrets. She boarded the Zaandam cruise ship on March 7 in Argentina. What was supposed to be a two week vacation, turned into four.

“The first port I got off at was on about the 14th of March, and that was Punta Reno’s in Chile. I had been there before too, but I did want to see it again,” she said.

But soon after, ports were being shutdown after news of several passengers falling ill.

“The captain announced, on about March 26 give or take, that quite a number of people had been presenting themselves at the medical center with flu-like symptoms,” she said.

The ship remained at sea with passengers quarantined in their cabins. Holland America sending another ship to the panama canal, bringing medical supplies and taking healthy passengers on board.

“I have asthma, and a history of pneumonia and also allergies so I do have lung problems,” said Remly.

After a battery of tests to confirm she was COVID-19 free, Remly and other passengers finally docked in Florida and then boarded a flight to Cleveland, returning on Friday.

Now in self-quarantine, Remly only leaves her house for daily walks. Her future travel plans now on hold.

“You always have a feeling that you can at least rent a car and come home. It’s quite a different feeling being stranded and separated from home by a couple thousand miles of water,” she said.