Local winery says someone damaged their property after refusing to wear a mask

*Watch the report above to see Gov. DeWine discuss the mask mandate.*

GENEVA, Ohio (WJW) — South River Winery took to Facebook on Sunday after someone caused damage to their property over a face mask.

According to the owners, they’ve had multiple encounters with guests who have refused to wear masks even though they’re required.

“The behavior that has been directed at our staff, and now our property, is unacceptable. We know masks are uncomfortable and inconvenient because we’ve had to wear them for 8-hour shifts or more since reopening,” they wrote.

The post included a photo of what appears to be a hole in the wall above a urinal in the men’s bathroom. It’s unclear who was responsible for it.

“We understand the frustration and uncertainly of these times intimately, hospitality and tourism was one of the hardest-hit industries in the shutdown. What we don’t understand is why some need to act out in an emotionally, and now physically, destructive way.”

They ended their post by thanking those who have been kind and understanding.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: