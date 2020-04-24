Local vet addresses pet owners concerns after NY cats test positive for COVID-19

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Pet owners have raised new concerns after two house cats in New York tested positive for COVID-19. However, local veterinarians say they shouldn’t be too concerned.

Doctor Frank Krupka with Avon Lake Animal Clinic says IDEXX, one of the nation’s top veterinary testing companies performed thousands of tests on household pets and only those two cats, who reside in different parts of New York state, tested positive for COVID-19.

Some of the larger cats at Bronx Zoo in New York City also tested positive for the illness.

Out of the thousands of tests conducted, researchers say no dogs in the US have become ill.

Officials emphasize that there is no conclusive evidence right now that the virus can spread from either a cat or a dog to a human.

“There have been no cases in dogs we continue to watch for it more surveillance is being done, which is smart we need to be paying attention to what is going on in society”. Dr. Krupka said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that until we know more about how this virus affects animals the following simple guidelines should be followed:

Don’t let pets interact with others

Keep cats indoors

Walk dogs on a leash

Avoid dog parks or public places where large numbers of dogs gather

Doctor Krupka says you should treat our pet with the same preventative measure that you would for any other member of your family.

Additionally, the two house cats who contracted COVID-19 are expected to make a full recovery.

Click here for more on the CDC’s pet guidelines regarding the coronavirus.