Local teachers helping students learn from home amid coronavirus outbreak

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Even though schools are closed amid the coronavirus crisis, school isn't officially out. Teachers and students working together over the internet during this extended spring break.

In Parma City Schools elementary students were given books and class papers to complete assignments.

Older children are doing distance learning on their Chromebook computers.

Teacher Allison Kokely says she has been in contact daily with her 22 second-graders to help keep them on track.

She says although it has been a challenge, it's very important to help families and children have a sense of normalcy during a very difficult time.

"We're at a very important time of the year. What we're just trying to do is keep things as routine as possible. We all know that children thrive off of routine and we want to make sure that their days are as uninterrupted as possible even though they're doing that at home," Kokely said.

Meanwhile, students say even though they really don't enjoy school, they actually would rather be in the same place with their friends.

Emily is in the second grade at Pleasant Valley Elementary. Her mother, Chris Richie, says the past week or so has not just been about getting Emily to do the classwork she was given, but also to try to keep things somewhat normal.

"We get up. We have our breakfast. We kind of do the things we do on a regular school day," explained Richie. "We have everything set up here with our books and our laptops and Chromebooks."

Keeping children on a regular schedule is very important as families stay home.

Parma schools have been very proactive with teachers staying in constant contact with their students.

But, doing work remotely still isn't the same as having face-to-face with your teachers. That's why Kokely says she has been in touch daily and Friday her class is going to have their first teleconference as a class. This way everyone gets a chance to see each other and interact as best they can over the web.

"I just thought it would be good to get everybody face-to-face if we can," Kokely said. "One thing that my student teacher and I did last week was sent a video and we just reminded the kids that we were missing them and they needed to still stay responsible for their learning at home. I kind of wanted to piggyback off of that and check in with everyone to see something that they're proud of that they've done so far this week."