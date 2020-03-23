Local stores take steps to protect employees from COVID-19

Store in Kent/Brimfield area putting up plexiglass between chashier and shoppers

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Some local grocery stores are taking new steps to protect employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acme Fresh Markets announced Monday that the store has installed temporary plastic shields at registers to provide a barrier between cashiers and customers.

The stores have also added taped lines at six-foot intervals at customer service, pharmacy counters and checkout lanes to encourage social distancing.

In addition to increasing sanitization, Acme said it has implemented scheduling changes to reduce the number of associates in its stores at any time.

Grocery stores and pharmacies are among the businesses considered essential that will stay open despite Ohio’s stay-at-home order, which takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday.