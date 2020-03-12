Local schools preparing for extended spring break ordered by Ohio governor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Governor Mike DeWine has taken actions to protect Ohio's students as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has become a global pandemic.

The governor announced Thursday that all schools will be on an extended spring break, beginning the end of school Monday and lasting until April 3. It applies to all K-12 public, private and charter schools.

Local schools are now devising plans on how to proceed in wake of this announcement.

Akron Public Schools Superintendent David W. James:

"After two weeks of planning for this eventuality, Akron Public Schools is finalizing plans with staff to ensure our students all have what they need to do lessons from home. We feel this decision puts minds at ease and reduces the distractions to learning caused by this situation."



Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon:

Gordon says there are "many implications and details to be worked out in this closure." However, CMSD will be operating on the following modified schedule:

Friday, March 13 th will be the last day of school for CMSD students. All schools will operate on a normal schedule tomorrow.

will be the last day of school for CMSD students. All schools will operate on a normal schedule tomorrow. Monday, March 16 th will be Parent-Teacher Conference Day. Parent-Teacher Conferences will be held during each school’s regular school hours and will NOT be held on the modified 12:30-7:00 PM schedule that was originally planned for Wednesday and Thursday. At Parent-Teacher Conferences, parents are asked to please collect your child’s medications and personal belongings, and any instructional materials you would want your child to work on during this closure.

will be Parent-Teacher Conference Day. Parent-Teacher Conferences will be held during each school’s regular school hours and will NOT be held on the modified 12:30-7:00 PM schedule that was originally planned for Wednesday and Thursday. At Parent-Teacher Conferences, parents are asked to please collect your child’s medications and personal belongings, and any instructional materials you would want your child to work on during this closure. Tuesday, March 17th — schools will be used for polling locations as planned.

Gordon says he will be providing more information soon. He advises families to regularly check the district's coronavirus response webpage.

Lorain City Schools CEO Greg Ring:

"In a press conference this afternoon, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has declared that all schools, in the state, will close at the end of day, Monday, March 16th through 'at least' April 3rd. The governor has stated his decision will be re-evaluated at that time, to determine if the closing will be extended.



During this period, Lorain City Schools will be following DeWine’s order, and ALL Lorain City School District buildings will be closed.



The district is currently in the process of preparing learning materials for students to complete at home, and will determine the proper channels for getting those assignments in students’ hands.



The district is also looking at options for providing food services for those in need, and DeWine has stated, during his press conference, that he will be weighing options to provide those supports to school districts.



More information will be forthcoming, from the district, and we ask that you continue to follow the district’s social media channels, including Facebook and Twitter, periodically check the district website and answer district phone calls for up to date decisions."

Meanwhile, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is working with their community partners to help feed children while schools are closed.

“The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is currently working with our partner programs to ensure children have the food they need over the next several weeks. We are in contact with our many partners trying to determine the most effective ways to distribute food in a safe and efficient manner. As details are finalized, we will share our plans with the community. If you or someone you know is in need of food, please call our Help Center at 216-738-2067.”

This story will be updated as more local schools provide details on their plans moving forward.