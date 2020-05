NORTHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — St. Barnabas School is holding a parade and food drive Saturday morning to help the community amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Teachers are parading outside in the school parking so that students can safely reconnect with their teachers.

Meanwhile, the St. Barnabas community is collecting food and other items for families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers are assembling 150 bags of food during the event.